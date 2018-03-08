Rihanna To Release Lingerie Line

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Singer-entrepreneur Rihanna is reported to be making her own lingerie line.

Rihanna has been rising, not just in the music industry, but also in her entrepreneurship. Now, rumor has it that she is working to launch her own lingerie line.

TechStyle Fashion Group, an online subscription fashion retailer, has reportedly struck a deal with the singer for a lingerie line, according to WWD.

While there is yet to be a confirmation from the singer, fans have been excitedly talking about the project. It is speculated that the plans for the lingerie line are already under development. Rihanna has had several ventures in business, and this project would just add to the numerous successful empires the singer has already built.

In 2011, the 30-year-old launched her first fragrance, "Reb'l Fleur." According to the Rolling Stone, the fragrance was highly successful and was projected to hit $80 million in sales. Her second and third fragrance, "Rebelle" and "Nude," were dropped a year later.

In November 2015, the R&B star had launched "Fr8me" with Benoit Demouy. "Fr8me" is a beauty and stylist agency based in Los Angeles.

"Hair, makeup, and styling play an important role in creativity, I am very involved with that part of my process, so this agency was an organic thing for me to do," Rihanna told the Hollywood Reporter in 2015.

The singer has stayed true to this as her fashion and beauty empire grew.

In 2017, Fenty Beauty was launched. The 100 percent cruelty-free makeup line has drawn impeccable success for its inclusivity for all skin tones. According to WWD, fans of Fenty Beauty spend around $471 per year for the makeup line.

Fenty Beauty sales in its first month alone were five times higher than Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics. Time Magazine named it one of the best inventions of 2017.

"I love challenges," Rihanna said, told Time. "So I'm going to continue to have fun and push the boundaries in this industry."

It seems like the singer is not far from creating more fashion and beauty lines for women around the world.