RIKI Announces 'Astro Ninja Man' for Nintendo Famicom

Developer RIKI has announced "Astro Ninja Man" for the Nintendo Famicom.

While other game studios focus on releasing new titles for current-generation titles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, RIKI focuses on building upon the gaming community that was by expanding the title selections in the third-gen Nintendo system.

Last year, the developer released "Kira Kira Star Night DX" and "8Bit Music Power" to the Nintendo Famicom. Now, RIKI is back with a brand-new game for the platform.

"Astro Ninja Man" puts players in the shoes of the titular hero who will have to fend off as many falling debris and planets as possible that will bombard him nonstop.

To get a better chance at domination the title, gamers can summon extra clones to be able to deal extra damage and also get extra lives. The goal, as it always is in Nintendo Famicom games, is to clock in the high score.

According to Japanese Nintendo, who broke the news about the game, "Astro Ninja Man" will get a physical release in March published by Columbus Circle.

On their website, however, it is stated via a rough Google translation that the team either plans to release the game by March 11, if not be able to complete it.

Also on the page, RIKI said that they will show off the development progress of "Astro Ninja Man" at the Sai no Kuni Visual Plaza in the coming months.

They also noted that they began development of "Astro Ninja Man" without any sponsorship, but the developer hopes that they would get some in the future.

