'Rime' News: Nintendo Switch Patch Might Be Delayed

Grey Box A screenshot from "Rime" for PC

"Rime" has been plagued with some glaring performance issues on the Nintendo Switch. The good news is that Tequila Works is doing something about it. The bad news is that it might not see the light of day anyway.

The game's community manager Tim Slager revealed in an update on the website of "Rime" publisher Grey Box that the patch might be rejected by Nintendo because it is too large.

He explained, "In December we promised you an update on the status of the 'Rime' on Nintendo Switch. Our teams have been working tirelessly to develop a patch that would address some issues that could be resolved through an update...The patch is larger than normally permitted, so we may get denied on that basis."

That said, Slager assures players he will detail the changes they will make on the "Rime" update for the Nintendo Switch "if the patch gets approved."

Should it be rejected, this will not be the first time for Nintendo to do so, as the company also previously rejected a patch for "NBA Playgrounds" for being larger than they can accommodate.

It is no wonder the "Rime" update is massive considering the hitches it has to rectify. The game has been plagued with resolution and frame rate issues. Slager himself admitted last December that some aspects are "beyond patch-level fix." With the "Rime" Nintendo Switch update potentially getting the axe, players might have to contend with these issues a little bit longer than they expected.

"Rime" is an adventure–puzzle video game originally released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC back in May. It was only last November that it made its way to the Nintendo Switch.

As "Rime" gamers would know, the transition was not all that smooth, and the excitement for the jump was doused when the graphics issues came to light. It does not help that it might be a long wait for the issues to be fully weeded out.

However, fans take comfort in the fact that Tequila Works and Grey Box are doing everything they could to get "Rime" to function as it should on the Nintendo Switch.