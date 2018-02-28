'Rise of the Tomb Raider' and More Added to Xbox Game Pass This March

Square Enix Explore Siberia and discover the legendary city of Kitezh in "Rise of the Tomb Raider."

Microsoft's new Xbox Game Pass program is in full swing and, with March just around the corner, a new batch of games will become available to those subscribed to the service such as the award-winning "Rise of the Tomb Raider."

Larry Hryb, better known by his gamertag Major Nelson, announced that eight more games are coming to Xbox Game Pass. Of these eight, three of them have direct connections to Microsoft in some shape or form.

The biggest title on the list is most likely "Rise of the Tomb Raider," the sequel to 2013's "Tomb Raider" that rebooted the series for the better. A third-person action adventure game, players take on the role of Lara Croft as she ventures to Siberia to look for the legendary city of Kitezh. At the same time, she must face off against the mysterious paramilitary group called the Trinity as they try to reach the city before her.

Released in 2015, it had a very positive critical reception and received several awards. While the game is neither published nor developed by Microsoft, it did have a controversial timed exclusivity deal with the company as it released for Xbox One and Xbox 360 two months before it arrived to the PC and nearly a year before it arrived on the PlayStation 4.

"Super Lucky's Tale" is a 3D platformer that came out in 2017 and received a fairly average reception. It serves as a sequel to "Lucky's Tale," a virtual reality platformer that is exclusive to the Oculus Rift. It was published by Microsoft Studios for both Windows 10 and Xbox One.

"Sea of Thieves" is Rare's upcoming open-world pirate game where players are given a massive open ocean that they are free to explore and travel in. Set to release on March 20, it has had several public betas so far, and many are eager to try out the full game. It is published by Microsoft Studios.

Outside of these three, the other five games seem to have no direct relation to Microsoft. The list includes "Resident Evil Revelations 2," "Oxenfree," "Euro Fishing," "Sonic CD," and "Final Station."