'Rise of the Tomb Raider' Release Date: 'Blood Ties' DLC Finally Gets VR Support

(Photo: Square Enix) A screenshot from "Rise of the Tomb Raider: Blood Ties."

Players can now finally enjoy "Rise of the Tomb Raider: Blood Ties" in all its virtual reality (VR) glory thanks to a free SteamVR update.

Released last year as part of the 20 Year Celebration edition of the game, "Blood Ties" is a story downloadable content (DLC) that takes Lara back to the Croft Manor following the death of her father.

The "Rise of the Tomb Raider" expansion requires players to find enough evidence to allow her to retain her right over her childhood home.

This herculean undertaking involves uncovering family secrets and exploring the mansion inch by inch, which players can now do through VR with their HTC Vive or the Oculus Rift. The official announcement on Steam reads:

If you ever wondered what it would be like to walk through the halls of Croft Manor, VR is the ultimate way to do so. SteamVR allows you to stand in the Manor's main hall, explore Lord Croft's office, and discover memories long thought lost in the lower basement levels of the home of Lara's youth. Explore Lara's childhood home in VR and uncover a Croft family mystery that will change her life forever.

Those who already own the DLC, the Season Pass or the 20 Year Celebration edition (which includes the story DLC and the Season Pass), should have no trouble utilizing the "Rise of the Tomb Raider: Blood Ties" VR support.

Those who do not have a copy yet can take advantage of the ongoing sale on Steam where the "Rise of the Tomb Raider" 20 Year Celebration Pack and the Season Pass are both up for grabs for just half the original price.

The offer is part of the Midweek Madness promotion by Valve Corporation so players only have until Saturday, Dec. 9, to avail of the promo.