'Riverdale' Actor Skeet Ulrich Wants 'Screams' Co-Star Neve Campbell to Portray Jughead's Mom

Facebook/CWRiverdale Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) returns for the second half of 'Riverdale' season 2.

"Riverdale" star Skeet Ulrich wants Neve Campbell to portray Jughead's mother on the show.

On "Riverdale," 90s heartthrob Skeet Ulrich plays the role of F.P. Jones, the leader of the infamous Southside Serpents gang who just came out of prison. After trying to reform himself, he has once again returned to devious ways. He also happens to be the father of one of the show's main character, Jughead Jones, played by Cole Sprouse.

While Jughead's father has already been revealed on the show, his mother has yet to make an appearance, and according to Skeet Ulrich, his former "Screams" co-star Neve Campbell may just be right for the job.

"I mean, God, I think Neve [Campbell] would be really interesting," Ulrich said in an interview with TV Line. "I know she's busy doing some films and stuff like that, so I don't know if that's a possibility. But yeah, I think she'd be very intriguing," he added.

As for why he thinks Campbell would be perfect for the role, Ulrich said, "She's very talented, and I think the reference to "Scream" would really tickle people."

In the show, Jughead has been revealed to be estranged from his mother. She has been mentioned a couple of times but has never been really seen or heard and is known to be living in Toledo along with Jughead's sister Jellybean. Furthermore, when Ulrich's character was first arrested for the murder of Jason Blossom, played by Trevor Stines, Jughead tried to leave Riverdale and reconnect with his mother. However, she turned her son away, which may imply as to what kind of parent she is.

If ever Neve Campbell would be cast as Jughead's mother, she certainly won't feel out of place since a lot of 90s actors are part of the show, including "Twin Peaks" star Madchen Amick, "90210" actor Luke Perry, Molly Ringwald, and Skeet Ulrich himself.