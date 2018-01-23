Facebook/CWRiverdale Archie tries to win over Hiram through wrestling.

In episode 11, Archie (KJ Apa) gets himself into sports to win over Hiram (Mark Consuelos). Meanwhile, Betty's (Lili Reinhart) brother Chic (Hart Denton) might be a danger to the family.

On the next episode of "Riverdale" season 2, titled "Chapter Twenty-Four: The Wrestler," Archie will try to get into Riverdale's wrestling team to get Hiram's approval. According to the episode 11 listing on The Futon Critic, Hiram loves wrestling, and Archie thinks that getting into the club will earn his praise.

Unfortunately, the trailer for episode 11 shows Archie having a more difficult time in earning Hiram's approval.

The clip begins with Hiram outright telling Archie that he doesn't approve of his relationship with her daughter Veronica (Camila Mendes).

"You're not good enough for my daughter," says Hiram. Later on, Archie shares with a friend how proving himself to Hiram has gotten personal.

"It's like there's nothing I can do to earn his respect," Archie said.

Meanwhile, episode 11 could reveal that Betty's brother is a dangerous man. The episode listing confirmed that Betty will learn dark secrets about her brother. However, Betty might have to reveal her own skeletons in the closet to Chic before he spills his own.

"There's a darkness in me that I don't understand," Betty tells her brother.

But even before his dark secrets are revealed, Betty's father — Hal (Lochlyn Munro) — already disapproves of Chic living in their house.

"Do you know what you've let into our house?" Hal angrily shouts to her daughter.

While Betty deals with her brother's secrets, Veronica gets into a fight with Josie (Ashleigh Murray) over their Picken's Day performances. Based on Josie's confrontation with Veronica, the latter may have pulled some strings to sway things her way.

"I don't like being manipulated by a Lodge!" Josie tells Veronica.

"Riverdale" season 2 airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.