Jughead (Cole Sprouse) puts the Serpents in chaos.

Archie (KJ Apa) learns the ways of Hiram (Mark Consuelos) in doing business in episode 12. Meanwhile, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is putting the Serpents in a tight situation because of his actions.

On the next episode of "Riverdale" season 2, titled "Chapter Twenty-Five: The Wicked and the Divine," Archie begins to learn the ways of how Hiram does business now that he's an "intern" for his girlfriend's father. Although this is good because Hiram finally trusts Archie, Veronica isn't comfortable with the situation.

According to the episode 12 listing on The Futon Critic, Veronica is worried that Archie will learn about the shady ways that her family does for their business dealings. She even raises this concern to her father.

"Aren't you worried he's going to find out all our family secrets?" Veronica reasons with Hiram, seen from the episode 12 promo.

Veronica might be worried about it for other reasons, but another reason why she should be concerned is that Archie is in touch with the feds, who are after her father. But Veronica's not one to let things be, and it looks like she's going to take action to separate Archie from her father.

"Forgive me father for I have sinned. I'm doing something terrible to a person I love," Veronica confesses in the church, before showing Archie sitting in the pews.

Meanwhile, Jughead's loyalty to the Serpents is doing more harm than good. In the episode 12 promo, FP (Skeet Ulrich) rages on Jughead for getting them in trouble with the North Side.

"You brought the North Side down on us!" FP tells his son. Moments later, it seems that Jughead realizes how he's made reckless decisions for the gang.

"Every decision I've made just make things worse and worse," says Jughead. But that's not the only problems they'll have on their plate.

The episode 12 trailer reveals that the snake charmer, Penny Peabody (Brit Morgan), has returned.

"Riverdale" season 2 airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.