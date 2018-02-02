'Riverdale' Season 2 Episode 13 Spoilers: The Coopers Become Involved in a Murder

Facebook/CWRiverdale The Coopers commit murder.

In episode 13, the Coopers will commit all sorts of crimes, including murder.

On the next episode of "Riverdale" season 2, titled "Chapter Twenty-Six: The Tell-Tale Heart," the Coopers will be committing crimes out of love.

In the episode 13 promo, Alice (Mädchen Amick) can be seen cleaning up after a dead man's body in her dining room while Chic (Hart Denton) cries on the other side of the room.

Afterwards, Alice and Betty (Lili Reinhart) carry the dead body wrapped with their carpet into a tunnel that fans can assume is in some deserted area in Riverdale.

Hal (Lochlyn Munro) appears to be absent from the Cooper house when the murder happened. Because when Hal came home, Chic felt a wave of panic.

"What if he calls the police?" said Chic.

However, Alice is determined to keep her children in line so that their big crime won't be discovered.

"You keep this up and you're going to get us all caught," Alice said. However, it seems that Betty's conscience won't let her keep this a secret.

According to the episode 13 listing on The Futon Critic, Betty will ask Jughead (Cole Sprouse) for help regarding a situation that was created out of "hasty decision" and that has led to certain consequences that are now haunting her.

"You know how many loose ends are out there that we're not even thinking about?" Betty reasons out in the episode 13 trailer.

Based on the previous revelation of Chic's webcam occupation and line of dangerous clients, it is highly possible that he was the one who committed the murder of the dead man in the Cooper house.

Chic might have killed the guy out of self-defense. However, Alice and Betty's decision to hide the body makes it seem more like a pre-meditated murder, and that makes them accessories to the crime.

"Riverdale" season 2 airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.