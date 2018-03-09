'Riverdale' Season 2 Episode 15 Spoilers: Archie Rats Out Hiram; Polly in Danger?

Facebook/CWRiverdale The Coopers are in danger with Chic in their home.

Archie (KJ Apa) will be breaking Hiram's (Mark Consuelos) trust in episode 15 of "Riverdale" season 2. Meanwhile, Polly (Tiera Skovbye) is in danger of harm while living with Chic (Hart Denton) in the same house.

On the next episode of "Riverdale" season 2, titled "Chapter Twenty-Eight: There Will Be Blood," Archie turns on Hiram by leaking information about his business deals.

In the episode 15 promo, Hiram discovers that someone close to him is giving away intel about his business.

"Someone from our inner circle is feeding him information," Hiram reveals. Later in the promo, Veronica (Camila Mendes) confirmed that Archie was the one giving out information about Hiram.

"If my dad ever found out you snitched, do you know what he would do to you?" She tells Archie, worried for his safety.

Previously on the series, it appears that Archie would not break Hiram's trust because of Veronica. However, Archie might have decided to snitch on Hiram to save his dad.

The episode 15 listing on The Futon Critic reveals that Fred (Luke Perry) plans to run for mayor of Riverdale and that Archie is worried that the Lodges will use him as one of their pawns.

Meanwhile, Polly has come home to the Coopers. However, she and her twins might be in danger with Chic in the same house.

In the episode 15 trailer, Chic talks to Betty (Lili Reinhart) about how it was better without Polly in the picture.

"Wasn't it better when it was just me, you, and mom?" Chic tells Betty.

At this point, Betty is very suspicious and worried about Chic's behavior, so she goes to Kevin (Casey Cott) for help in figuring out what skeletons his brother has in his closet.

"Riverdale" season 2 airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.