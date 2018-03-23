'Riverdale' Season 2 Episode 17 News: Can Cheryl's Friends Manage to Rescue Her?

Facebook/CWRiverdale Josie (Ashleigh Murray), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Betty (Lili Reinhart) in 'Riverdale' season 2

Cheryl's (Madelaine Petsch) friends will team up to rescue her in the next episode of "Riverdale" season 2.

In the promo stills for the episode titled "Chapter Thirty: The Noose Tightens" that was posted by Flickering Myth, Veronica (Camila Mendes), Josie (Ashley Murray), and Toni (guest star Vanessa Morgan) will work with each other to solve a mystery involving Cheryl.

In the previous episode, Cheryl's mother Penelope had her taken to the Sisters of Quiet Mercy convent to prevent her from telling the authorities that her mother was the one who poisoned her grandmother, Nana Rose (Barbara Wallace), and pushed her down the stairs.

Penelope might also take advantage of the opportunity to have her daughter undergo a psycho gay conversion therapy since she seemed to be having a blossoming relationship with Toni, a self-confessed bisexual member of the Southside Serpents.

The episode's synopsis also revealed that both the town's mayoral race and the student council election at Riverdale High School will be in full swing. But aside from the elections, the people in town will have to settle other problems as well.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, Archie (KJ Apa) will take the responsibility to help Veronica's father Hiram (Mark Consuelos) when he found out that the latter's mobster associates dropped by Riverdale to cause some trouble.

On the other hand, the Coopers will also deal with a major problem of their own when an unexpected guest decided to show up their doorstep. This will make Alice (Madchen Amick) and her children, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Chic (guest star Hart Denton), scared for their lives.

In the promo trailer for the upcoming episode, a woman who can be presumed as Alice was talking to somebody on the phone, warning the person on the other end of the line by saying: "Whatever you do, do not come home."

The next episode of "Riverdale" season 2 will air on The CW on Wednesday, March 28, at 8 p.m. EDT.