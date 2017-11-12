'Riverdale' Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers: Black Hood Killer Goes After Betty; Jughead and Archie Race to Save Town

Facebook/CWRiverdale The Black Hood killer comes for Betty (Lili Reinhart).

The Black Hood killer is coming after Betty (Lili Reinhart) in episode 6. Meanwhile, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Archie (KJ Apa) will race to save Riverdale from chaos.

On the next episode of "Riverdale" season 2, titled "The Sugarman," the Black Hood killer will be coming after Betty.

As seen in the episode 6 promo, Betty is seen on the phone listening to the Black Hood's words.

"You let me see the real Betty Cooper and she was beautiful," the serial killer said to Betty. However, the Black Hood might be after Betty for something other than her life.

According to Reinhart in a previous interview with TVLine, the Black Hood killer has fixated on Betty the way the Phantom of the Opera has with Christine.

"He wants to kind of puppeteer her in order to get the town to where he wants it to be, in a very sick and manipulative way. He is this horrible figure who wants to expel Riverdale of its sins, and he is using Betty to try and do that," Reinhart explained.

Betty will be put in a situation where she will have to choose between saving herself from the Black Hood or saving Riverdale from his terrors.

Meanwhile, Jughead and Archie will also be doing a saving of their own.

According to the episode 6 listing of The Futon Critic, a charge made by Mayor McCoy (Robin Givens) will worsen the rivalry between the North and the Southside, and it will be up to Jughead and Archie to stop the Serpents from starting a riot by getting help from an outside group.

When the two ask help from FP (Skeet Ulrich), he tells them that it's all about territory and that they should "challenge them."

In the episode promo, the Riverdale gang will be in a drag race to see who has the right to the territory.

Season 2 of "Riverdale" airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.