'Riverdale' Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers: Betty and Veronica Investigate the Sheriff; Black Hood Killer's Identity to Be Revealed Soon

Facebook/CWRiverdale Betty (Lili Reinhart) investigates the sheriff on "Riverdale."

In episode 7, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) will test their theory about Sheriff Keller (Martin Cummins). Meanwhile, the person behind the Black Hood will soon be unveiled.

On the next episode of "Riverdale" season 2, titled "Chapter Twenty: Tales From the Darkside," Betty has a hunch about Sheriff Keller and invites Veronica to investigate the town's authority figure.

According to the episode 7 listing on The Futon Critic, Betty is suspecting that Sheriff Keller could be the Black Hood killer. The two will search for answers on the upcoming episode, and it appears that they won't be disappointed.

On the episode 7 promo, Veronica stumbles upon a dark basement and sees Sheriff Keller sweaty and naked. The teaser didn't show what the sheriff was doing, but Veronica tells Betty that it's "one of those secrets" that they should keep.

Whatever Veronica discovered about the sheriff, she and Betty will bring to his son, Kevin (Casey Cott).

Meanwhile, Riverdale is still under the hold of the Black Hood killer. The murderous villain will challenge the town's residents to refrain from sinning for 48 hours. If anyone breaks his command, the Black Hood will kill again.

However, the identity of the Black Hood won't be a mystery for long.

In an interview with Glamour, Madelaine Petsch — who plays Cheryl Blossom in the series — teased that the person Black Hood will soon be revealed.

"A couple more episodes and the mystery will be revealed," Petsch shared, adding that she was "shocked" when she found out who the Black Hood killer is.

Also, in episode 7, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) will deal with a threatening "secret admirer," who turns out to be Chuck (Jordan Calloway), and she will come to Cheryl for help.

"Riverdale" season 2 airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.