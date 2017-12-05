Facebook/CWRiverdale Bughead welcomes FP (Skeet Ulrich) as he goes free.

FP (Skeet Ulrich) is getting out of jail in episode 6. Meanwhile, Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) face an impasse in their relationship.

On the next episode of "Riverdale" season 2, titled "Chapter Twenty-One: House of the Devil," the former Serpents leader will be released from jail. According to the episode 8 listing on The Futon Critic, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) will invite the Serpents for a party to give their warm welcomes to FP.

But even though FP is back with the Serpents, it appears that he wants to steer away from the bad habits he had before he went to jail. As seen in the episode 8 promo, FP is wearing the waiter's uniform at Pop's, as he looks at Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) making a mess out of her milkshake.

It also appears that FP wants to change his son's life as well. After going on a bike road trip, he gets honest with Jughead about his future.

"I want you to go to college, get out of this godforsaken town," FP tells him.

While Jughead and Betty are celebrating the return of FP, Archie and Veronica will have relationship troubles.

Archie says the L-word to Veronica after having an intimate moment. However, Ronnie might not be ready to say it back.

She tries to reason with a disappointed Archie, saying, " I want to be with you. Can't that be enough for right now?"

But Archie and Veronica will have to put their relationship troubles on pause because Betty will ask them to continue the investigation of the identity of the Black Hood while they celebrate FP's return.

Fans are eager to find out who the Black Hood is, so much so that some of them are already guessing who the masked killer is. One fan theory poses that it's Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) because of one of the Black Hood's phone calls to Betty.

However, there are a lot of holes to the Hiram Lodge theory, which will be confirmed once the Black Hood's identity is revealed.

Episode 6 of "Riverdale" season 2 premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.