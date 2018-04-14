'Riverdale' Season 2 Finale Updates: One Character to Face 'Tragic' Ending

Facebook/CWRiverdale Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) in 'Riverdale' season 2.

The second season of "Riverdale" is taking a short break, but the cast members are already talking about the explosive finale for season 2.

Speaking with TV Line, actor KJ Apa warned that the final episode of season 2 will end up in a disaster.

"It's a tragedy, really, what happens. I think the last episode, if I were to describe it in one way, it would be tragic — for one person in particular in the show, but for everyone, ultimately," the actor who plays the role of Archie Andrews in the series stated.

He also told Entertainment Weekly that fans of the series can actually see it coming prior to the season's final episode. But when asked who will be the one in the middle of the upcoming danger, his co-star Cole Sprouse said that the answer lies in the earlier episodes of the season.

"It's utilizing a lot of hidden turns in the earlier episodes that a lot of people might've overlooked, and setting up a narrative that we didn't realize was actually a chess game one of our characters was losing tremendously the whole time," the actor who plays the role of Archie's best friend Jughead Jones also said.

Camila Mendes also teased about the approaching danger in the TVLine interview, saying that fans should be worried about Archie's fate, especially since his life will be affected by his partnership with her character Veronica's father Hiram (Mark Consuelos).

Marisol Nichols, the actress who plays the role of Veronica's mother Hermione, also said that the finale will provide an answer to a lot of mysteries that were built up in the entire season 2. She also hinted that a gang war is about to come up, and she is very excited for the fans to see how it unfolds.

All throughout the sophomore season of teen mystery series inspired from the popular Archie Comics, there has been tension between the Southside Serpents led by Jughead and his father F.P. Jones (Skeet Ulrich) and the Northside, under the leadership of Hiram and Hermione Lodge. This means that it will not be a surprise if a big, bloody battle between the two Riverdale factions will erupt at the end of the season.

This could also put Archie in the middle of the action since he must choose between his best friend or Veronica's family. But all throughout the season, Archie seemed to have taken Hiram's side in order to impress him and get to his good sides because of his girlfriend.

The danger might also be caused by another person. According to a statement from showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the Black Hood will return in the last few episodes of the season, even if Riverdale High janitor Joseph Svenson (Cameron McDonald) has been arrested when he admitted that he was the Black Hood.

"We always knew it wasn't going to be just the janitor," Aguirre-Sacasa stated in late March. "But for the last 10 episodes or so, we've had a pretty clear idea [of who it is] and have been writing towards that," he added.

The season 2 finale of "Riverdale" will be aired by The CW on Wednesday, May 16, at 8 p.m. EDT.