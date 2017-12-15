'Riverdale' Season 2 Midseason Premiere Spoilers: Southside Kids Invade Riverdale High

Facebook/CWRiverdale Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) returns for the second half of 'Riverdale' season 2.

The kids from both sides of Riverdale will have no choice but to interact with each other when "Riverdale" returns for the second half of season 2.

In the trailer for episode 10 titled "Chapter Twenty-Three: The Blackboard Jungle," the students of Southside High were seen walking along the corridors of Riverdale High after the former's campus had been shut down.

Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) appears to be happy to welcome them to school, but the students from the other side may not be as enthusiastic as her. Principal Weatherbee (Peter James Bryant) also seems to be uneasy seeing Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) wearing his Southside Serpent jacket around the campus, and the members of the football team also appear to share the principal's sentiments since they are seen literally peeling the jacket off from Jughead.

The trailer also introduced Betty Cooper's long-lost brother Chic Cooper (Hart Denton). Betty had no idea that she has an older brother until the first season finale, but the character will only appear when the Archie Comics-based teen mystery drama returns for the rest of the episodes of season 2.

It was revealed that Betty and Chic's mother Alice (Mädchen Amick) was forced to give him up for adoption when her then-boyfriend Hal (Lochlyn Munro) sent her to the Sisters of Silent Mercy convent to hide her pregnancy. But it seems like the Coopers will have a highly emotional reunion, based on the emotional conversation between Betty and her mother as well as Alice's reaction when she saw Chic for the first time.

Meanwhile, the case of the Black Hood was finally closed after the person behind the mask was unveiled and killed in episode 9. But according to "Riverdale" showrunner and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the show will still be cloaked with a crime element.

"There will always be a crime or noir element to the show, and that will be true of season 2. I don't want to give away what that is," the showrunner said in an interview with CBR.

Aguirre-Sacasa also revealed that the second half of season 2 will have the same feel as the show's first season. "One thing that I love about the second half of the season, which we're working on right now, is it kind of shifts back to Riverdale High in a way that we had the first season, that we've moved a little off of. We're back in the school a lot," he also stated.

The CW will air the midseason premiere of "Riverdale" season 2 on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m. EDT.