'Riverdale' Season 2 News: Betty Learns More About Her Long-lost Brother

Facebook/CWRiverdale Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper in 'Riverdale' season 2

It seems like Betty Cooper's (Lili Reinhart) long-lost brother is settling well within their family, based on the trailer for episode 11 of "Riverdale" season 2.

The trailer for the episode titled "The Wrestler" showed that Betty's older brother Chic (Hart Denton) will be spending more time with his newly-discovered family members. He was seen having breakfast with Betty and browsing through what seemed to be an old family album. But Betty will still worry if her brother also has the same hidden darkness within that she also has.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Denton shared that his character might be overwhelmed with all the sudden privilege that he is experiencing upon his arrival in his estranged family's hometown. According to the actor, Chic feels that his chaotic life does not fit with the charm of Riverdale.

"There is a transitioning phase with him and Betty and they are brother and sister and both of them know this. It's like when you're at a zoo and you've got these two exotic animals and you put them in the same area," he also said. "There's a bit of a transition phase because it's so foreign to them and it's just something that they haven't been used to their entire lives."

However, the blossoming relationship within the siblings might not be harmonious for long. According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, Betty will find out several dark secrets involving her brother. This could affect the dynamics between the two.

Meanwhile, the synopsis also revealed that Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) will try to win Hiram Lodge's (Mark Consuelos) favor by joining the wrestling team after he found out that loves the sport. But based on the trailer, Veronica's (Camila Mendes) father will still give Archie a hard time.

The next episode of "Riverdale" season 2 will be aired by The CW on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 8 p.m. EDT.