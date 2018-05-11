'Riverdale' Season 2 News: Jughead's Sacrifice and FP's Reaction Prove Their Loyalty to the Serpents

Facebook/CWRiverdale FP (Skeet Ulrich) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) in 'Riverdale' season 2.

Hearts were broken when Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) sacrificed himself to prevent a bloody war between the Southside Serpents and the Ghoulies in the penultimate episode of "Riverdale" season 2. But how did the people closest to him react after seeing his almost lifeless body?

Speaking with TV Guide after The CW aired the episode titled "Chapter Thirty-Four: Judgment Night," Skeet Ulrich and Vanessa Morgan discussed the shocking events and how they will move past the major hurdle in their lives.

When asked how their character felt after seeing Jughead's body after being beaten to death by the Ghoulies, Ulrich said that his character FP Jones felt several emotions as the father of the boy who is struggling to stay alive.

"To think you might lose your son inspires a lot of emotion. Revenge is certainly part of that," Ulrich stated.

On the other hand, Morgan's Toni was in deep shock and very upset to see her friend in that heartbreaking condition.

Ulrich also mentioned that FP would contemplate on taking Jughead out of Riverdale and live safely somewhere else, but the ongoing battle between the Serpents and the Ghoulies is a big deal for him and his son. He also said the FP considers the Serpents as his family, and he would feel that leaving them in the middle of the fight will be a big mistake.

Based on Jughead's actions and Ulrich's statements about FP's thoughts, the king and prince of the Southside Serpents will do everything that they can for the gang. They seemed to be willing to offer their lives for the people who they ride or die with and will stop at nothing to make sure that no one can hurt them.

But can "Riverdale" really kill off one of its most loved characters? Fans took to Twitter to express their worry about the character's fate and even threatened to stop watching the TV series if he will no longer be in it.

While the trailer for the season 2 finale showed his girlfriend Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), best friend Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), and close friend Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) grieving the death of an unknown person in front of a grave, Sprouse revealed during a press conference in the Philippines where he is endorsing a fashion brand that his character will end the season in a risky position.

"He's put himself on a very public platform in the latter half of this season which has put a big target on his back," the actor said during the press conference as reported by Manila-based news site Rappler. "And he's probably, more than any other character in the town, made the most enemies. Just enemy after enemy. So he's in a very dangerous spot in the end of this season that'll pick up in the beginning of the next season," he added.

This could mean that the fan-favorite character will still be seen when the series returns for its third season.

The finale of "Riverdale" season 2 will be aired by The CW on Wednesday, May 16, at 8 p.m. EDT.