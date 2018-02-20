'Riverdale' Season 2 News: Series Returns on March 7

Facebook/Riverdale "Riverdale" comes back on March 7 after a month-long break in season 2.

Netflix TV series "Riverdale" has drawn much attention with its teen drama. But, the show is taking the month of February off.

The "Archie Comics" TV adaptation has screened 26 episodes since the first season. The second season ended on Feb. 7 with the 13th episode named "Chapter Twenty-Six: The Tell-Tale Heart" wherein drama once again stirred among the characters.

In "The Tell-Tale Heart," viewers were shocked with the revelation that Hermione Lodge, lead character Veronica Lodge's mother, was actually the crime boss. The season had been leading viewers to believe that Hiram, Veronica's father, was the one planning a crime against "Riverdale."

It was also revealed in the episode that Archie Andrews never worked for the FBI, but was only tested to prove his loyalty to the Lodges. The episode ended with Hermione welcoming Archie to the family.

After the intense plot twist of the last season, fans are ready for the next episode to come out, but they will have to wait a little longer. The 14th episode, which is entitled "Chapter Twenty-Seven: The Hills Have Eyes," is scheduled to be released on March 7 on The CW and March 8 on Netflix to give way to the Winter Olympics.

The second half of the season will reportedly be sharing about Archie's involvement with the Lodges.

"Archie started on a darker path, I think, in the first half of the season," "Riverdale" showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told The Variety. "And there's something attractive about the way the Lodges do business, and there's something attractive about the way Hiram yields power, that Archie's drawn to."

It has also been announced that the production team is planning a musical episode based on Stephen King's "Carrie." In the episode, most of the characters are expected to sing. But, Jughead, played by Cole Sprouse, has already confirmed to not take part of any song for the episode. Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine that Sprouse did not want to do a musical, as he did not even sing for Disney.

This episode is set to be released on Wednesday, April 18.