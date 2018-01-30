Facebook/CWRiverdale Promotional image for 'Riverdale'

"Riverdale" is doing a musical episode, taking songs from "Carrie: The Musical."

According to Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming episode will feature 11 songs from the musical based on the Stephen King novel. A casting announcement was released, with Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) acting as director of the play. Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) takes the lead as the titular telekinetic teen, while Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick) will play Carrie's religious mother. Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) will portray mean girls Chris Hargensen and Sue Snell, respectively. Finally, Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) will bring life to Tommy Ross, the boy who takes Carrie to the prom.

Cast bios for the characters have also been released, and one particular bio could be good news to fans of Bughead. As fans know, Betty and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) have broken up, but it looks like their romance will be reignited soon. Betty's bio reads: "Congratulations to her long-time best friend, director Kevin Keller, for realizing his vision, and much love to her boyfriend, Jughead Jones. #bugheadforever"

The musical episode, however, does not air until April 18. In the meantime, fans can look forward to the upcoming episode, titled "The Wicked and the Divine." As previously reported, the new episode will see Archie getting too close to the Lodge family, which will cause Veronica to worry that he may find out about their secret business dealings. But, that will not stop Archie from trying to worm his way into Hiram's (Mark Consuelos) inner circle.

Elsewhere, Jughead and FP (Skeet Ulrich) will work to keep the peace among the Serpents after the tense situation at Pickens Park, while Chic (Hart Denton) will help Betty deal with her inner darkness. The teaser trailer released for the episode previews Betty donning a dark wig and dressed scantily in front of her laptop.

"Riverdale" season 2 airs Wednesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.