'Riverdale' Season 2 News: Why Is Cheryl Holding A Bow and Arrow?

Madeline Petsch as Cheryl Blossom in 'Riverdale' season 2.

Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) might be reaching her breaking point in the next episode of "Riverdale" season 2.

Based on the photo that was tweeted by showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Cheryl will be holding a bow and arrow in the episode titled "Chapter Twenty-Six: The Tell-Tale Heart."

Did people say they wanted a pic of Cheryl from this week’s #Riverdale??? pic.twitter.com/JEyAKbGaYg — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) February 4, 2018

While the synopsis for the upcoming episode did not mention anything about the reason why Cheryl have a weapon on her hands, a report speculated that it might have something to do with the upcoming musical episode inspired from "Carrie" where she will be main character.

Meanwhile, the trailer for the upcoming episode centered on the Cooper family's struggle to keep a major secret from spilling out.

The trailer showed that Alice (Mädchen Amick) will be busy cleaning up the blood from a dead man's body at their dining area, while her son Chic (Hart Denton) was seen crying at the corner of the kitchen.

Then Alice was seen transporting the lifeless body towards a deserted tunnel with her daughter Betty (Lili Reinhart), who seemed to be afraid of her family's new predicament. When their father Hal (Lochlyn Munro) arrived home, Chic was seen worrying because he might call the police. However, Alice reminded him that no one will discover their secret. She also warned him to stop panicking, saying: "You keep this up and you're going to get us all caught."

But it seems like Betty will be the one who will let their dirty secret out in the open.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, Betty will ask Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) to help after the result of a hasty decision came running back at her.

Elsewhere, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) will organize a meeting between her father Hiram (Mark Consuelos), Jughead, and his father FP (Skeet Ulrich) because of the growing tension between them. On the other hand, Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) will be forced to come up with a major decision after Agent Adams (guest star John Behlmann) takes things a little too far.

The CW will air the next episode of "Riverdale" season 2 on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 8 p.m. EDT.