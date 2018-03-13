'Riverdale' Season 2 News: Will Chic Kill Polly?

Facebook/CWRiverdale Promo image for 'Riverdale' season 2

Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) might lose an important person in her life in an upcoming episode of "Riverdale" season 2.

In the promo trailer for episode 15 titled "Chapter Twenty-Eight: There Will Be Blood," Betty's older sister Polly (Tiera Skovbye) will finally return home with her newborn twins. But it seemed like their long-lost brother Chic (guest star Hart Denton) will not be happy with the reunion.

The trailer showed that Chic appeared to be uneasy when Polly and her kids arrived at their home. He even asked Betty, "Wasn't it better when it was just me you and mom?" The mysterious new Cooper family member was also seen cutting a family photo in half to remove Polly from the image.

According to a report from Express UK, fans of the teen mystery drama were speculating that Chic may not be Alice Cooper's (Madchen Amick) son with her husband and Polly and Betty's dad Hal (Lochlyn Munro). The speculations claimed that the newcomer might be Alice's son with FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich), who also happens to be the father of Betty's boyfriend Jughead (Cole Sprouse).

Other theories claimed that Chic may not be related to the Cooper after all, since he was just someone who was obsessed to make Betty and Alice his family.

But according to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, Betty will grow suspicious of her long-lost brother and she will ask her friend Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) for help to learn more about Chic.

Meanwhile, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa dropped the title of season 2 finale on his Twitter account.

According to Aguirre-Sacasa's post, the last episode of the season will be called "Chapter Thirty-Five: Brave New World."

While details about the finale remains a mystery, it can be assumed that it might have a similar theme as the 1932 dystopian novel written by Aldous Huxley with the same title since the showrunner admitted in an interview with Teen Vogue last year that the episode titles that were taken from genre films always have the same theme of the episodes themselves.

The next episode of "Riverdale" season 2 will be aired by The CW on Wednesday, March 14, at 8 p.m. EST.