'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: Archie and Jughead's Friendship Is Put to the Test in Episode 7

(Photo: Facebook/CWRiverdale) Promotional image for "Riverdale."

The town remains on edge in the upcoming episode of "Riverdale" season 2.

Titled "Chapter Twenty: Tales from the Darkside," next week's episode will see everyone dealing with the chilling letter from the Black Hood. The killer challenged the residents to stay sinless for 48 hours, or he will target one of them again.

Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Archie's (KJ Apa) friendship is put to the test when Penny (guest star Brit Morgan) calls in a favor that Jughead owes her. Josie (Ashleigh Murray) is in danger after a secret admirer steps out of the line, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) investigate a person who seems to think Betty is the Black Hood killer.

The promo opens with Betty talking about a theory she has concerning the Black Hood killer. Archie reflects on all the "bad things" they have done ever since the Black Hood killer came into the picture. Veronica seems to have a clue about who the real killer is, as she is seen talking to a mystery character about a "secret" they must "keep."

If one thing is clear in the recent episodes, war is coming to the small town of Riverdale. Tensions between the Northside and Southside continue to intensify, which means an explosive confrontation can happen anytime soon.

During a set visit, Sprouse opened up about the brewing civil war in the story. "I mean, I think the Southside is always going to be a strawman for the Northside," he told CBR. "Like, it takes a lot of the flak just because it's the easiest victim to point at, which is something that we continuously talk about until the eventual culmination of basically a civil war."

The second season of "Riverdale" airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.