'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: Archie Snitches On Hiram; Betty Grows Suspicious Of Chic

Facebook/CWRiverdale Promotional image for 'Riverdale'

The upcoming episode of "Riverdale" season 2 will see Archie (KJ Apa) having a lot to worry about.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "There Will Be Blood," states that Archie will become anxious when he finds out that Fred (Luke Perry) has decided to run for mayor of Riverdale. Hiram (Mark Consuelos) has always found ways to control everything around him, so Archie will naturally worry that his father may become involved with the Lodges' business.

But, Archie is not the only person working to take down Hiram. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is also determined to reach his goal, and the episode will see him learning of a major development on his journey to put Hiram in his place.

Betty (Lili Reinhart), on the other hand, will have problems of her own. She will grow more and more suspicious of Chic (guest star Hart Denton), noticing that he has been behaving oddly. In an effort to get to the bottom of it, Betty will turn to Kevin (Casey Cott) for help.

Elsewhere, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and her mother, Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt), will have a startling discovery when it is revealed that Clifford (Barclay Hope) had written and left behind a secret will.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with the Lodges having a meal together in their large dining room. Hiram proceeds to say that "someone from our inner circle is feeding him information." That "him" in question is shown to be Jughead, who has been getting all the dirty details from his best friend, Archie.

It looks like Veronica is going to find out that Archie is the secret informer, and she warns the shirtless teen of what her father is capable of. Over at the Cooper household, Chic makes some suspicious remarks about wanting to off Betty's father. Finally, Penelope angrily interrupts a meeting between Cheryl and Toni (Vanessa Morgan).

"Riverdale" season 2 airs Wednesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.