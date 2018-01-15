'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: Archie Tries To Prove His Worth To Veronica's Dad

Facebook/CWRiverdale Promo image for 'Riverdale' season 2

It seems like Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) will have a tough time getting the approval of his girlfriend's father, based on the extended trailer for the next episode of "Riverdale" season 2.

In the trailer for the episode called "The Blackboard Jungle," Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) blatantly told Archie that he will never be good enough for his daughter Veronica (Camila Mendes).

It also appears like Hiram was testing Archie's patience and endurance since the two were seen racing against each other and wrestling in the school gym. In both contests, Hiram seems to be in the winning end and reminded him that he always wins.

The trailer also shows that Hiram will not be the only one who will pose a threat for Archie when "Riverdale" returns for the second half of season 2. In one of the scenes in the trailer, Nick St. Clair (Graham Phillips) is back in town to taunt Archie. "I think you're a small-town hick, who's beginning to realize how deep into shark-infested waters he really is," Veronica's old friend said. Nick appears to be staying in town for a while, and he seems to know something about Hiram's dirty secrets.

Aside from Archie's troubles, the next episode of "Riverdale" season 2 will also center on the abrupt transfer of Southside High School students to Riverdale High School after the former's campus was shut down. Because of this, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) will be back in his old turf with his fellow young Southside Serpent members. This might bring him and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) back into each other's lives after they broke up in the midseason finale.

However, Jughead might be in some troubles of his own because he refuses to follow some of the rules in the campus. He is also seen having a major brawl with Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton).

The midseason premiere of "Riverdale" season 2 will air on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. EDT.