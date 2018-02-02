'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: Betty Helps Alice Get Ride of the Unnamed Man's Body

Facebook/CWRiverdale Promotional image for 'Riverdale'

The upcoming episode of "Riverdale" season 2 will see Betty (Lili Reinhart) in distress.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Tell-Tale Heart," states that Betty will encounter the repercussions of a decision she hurriedly made. As a result, she will run to Jughead (Cole Sprouse), asking for his help.

Veronica (Camila Mendes), on the other hand, will schedule a meeting consisting of Hiram (Mark Consuelos), FP (Skeet Ulrich), and Jughead after tensions among them get dangerously out of hand.

Finally, Archie (KJ Apa) will find himself having to make a hard choice when Agent Adams (guest star John Behlmann) goes out of line.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Alice (Madchen Amick) cleaning up the blood of a man she and Chic (Hart Denton) seemed to have murdered. It can be recalled that Betty came home to the horrific state of her household in the previous episode, with no explanation as to who the man is and what exactly happened.

While Alice and Betty quickly clean up the mess, Chic trembles in one side of the room. Hal (Lochlyn Munro) is convinced that he is being kept out of things happening in his own house. Betty helps her mother dispose of the unnamed man's body, which they wrap with a carpet. Chic is afraid that cops might be brought into the picture. Alice is wary of getting caught, and Betty is concerned that they have left some loose ends that could eventually bite them in the back.

Towards the end of the preview, Chic flashes a creepy smile. Some fans are worried that Chic is not all who he seems to be, and he may be hiding something. Additionally, there is the question of who that man who came knocking on the Cooper's door is and why he had to be killed.

"Riverdale" season 2 airs Wednesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.