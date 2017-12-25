'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: Creator Teases More Stories Centered on School, Relationships

Facebook/CWRiverdale Promotional image for 'Riverdale'

"Riverdale" season 2 is currently on a break. But, when the show returns, fans can expect the story to go back to its roots.

With the mystery surrounding the Black Hood's identity taking over the entire first half of season 2, fans rarely saw the students of "Riverdale" actually go to school. However, things are about to change when the back half rolls around.

"The second half of season 2 gets back to a little bit of 'Riverdale' basics, which is focused on stories at the school, kind of getting back in deep on the relationships and the friendships," executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly.

These personal stories will be more heavily featured in the second half of season 2, as Aguirre-Sacasa previously revealed. But, that does not mean the show will be abandoning the mystery genre just yet. In fact, there will be a new mystery to solve in the back half, and the aftermath of the Black Hood reveal will also be explored.

One of these mysteries may involve Chic Cooper (Hart Denton), Betty's secret older brother. Chic already made an appearance in the trailer for the rest of season 2, but his background and why exactly he was kept a secret by Alice (Madchen Amick) is unknown.

"There's still going to be a pulpy noir crime element to the second half, but there will be a resurgence of high school hijinks, and getting back to the roots of what 'Archie's' all about, which is the kids and the school," Aguirre-Sacasa continued.

A certain personal story will involve the ever-famous love triangle among Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Betty (Lili Reinhart). While the show has already touched upon that love triangle, it will have a bigger presence when the show returns.

"Riverdale" season 2 resumes on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.