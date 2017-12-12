'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: Dangers and Drama Seen in Midseason Finale Trailer

Facebook/CWRiverdale Promo image for 'Riverdale' season 2

The holidays will be filled with drama and several scary encounters in the midseason finale of "Riverdale" season 2.

The CW posted a teaser video for the upcoming episode titled "Chapter Twenty-Two: Silent Night, Deadly Night." It showcased some post-breakup awkwardness.

In the previous episode, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) ended his relationship with Betty (Lili Reinhart) because he felt that he may not be able to keep her safe from the dangers involving the Southside Serpents especially since he is already involved in it.

But in the upcoming episode, Jughead was seen giving Betty his Christmas gift. Despite their breakup, Betty still wants them to remain "friends."

On the other hand, Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica's (Camila Mendes) will also deal with their own relationship drama after Ronnie struggled to say "I love you" back when he blurted it out to her in the previous episode. Archie appeared to be deeply affected by it when she tried to patch things up in the teaser.

Yet Archie will be the least of Ronnie's problems in the upcoming episode. According to the episode synopsis, she will accidentally uncover a major secret from her father Hiram (Mark Consuelos) while prying for her Christmas gifts. This could be the reason why she was seen confronting both of her parents to tell her the truth in the video trailer.

However, the most shocking revelation in the teaser was seen towards its end when the Black Hood wearing a Santa hat held Betty at gunpoint inside her own living room. But reports pointed out that the rest of the Coopers may be in danger since three people appeared to be tied up and unconscious in the corner of the room. This could mean that her mother Alice (Madchen Amick), her father Hal (Lochlyn Munro), and her sister Polly (Tiera Skovbye) are in danger.

The midseason finale of "Riverdale" season 2 airs on The CW on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 8 p.m. EDT.