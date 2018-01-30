'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: Fans Believe Cheryl's Mental Health Issues Should Be Addressed

Facebook/CWRiverdale Promo image for 'Riverdale'

Fans are starting to worry about Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) in "Riverdale" season 2.

According to a report, fans were now talking on Reddit about the disturbing mental state of the troubled daughter of Penelope Blossom (Nathalie Boltt) after she went through a lot of challenges in the past episodes of the show.

A fan noted that Cheryl managed to survive an attempted suicide and a sexual assault from Nick St. Clair (Graham Phillips), but no one seemed to care. Another fan mentioned that the writers of the show should also address the character's mental health aside from focusing on Betty Cooper's (Lili Reinhart) problems.

"I completely agree. Mental illness has a lot of horrible stigma's attached to it, especially in the media. And the fact their not consistent on what exactly Betty's issues are is even less helpful. But to be fair to her friends, their all pretty distracted by their own problems at the moment so I can understand them missing the signs she's spiralling," another Riverdale fan also said.

Meanwhile, the next episode of the teen mystery drama series will feature the complicated relationship between Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) with his girlfriend's father Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos).

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, Archie will find himself in a very tricky situation after a high-stakes poker game with Hiram's friends gets out of hand. On the other hand, his girlfriend Veronica (Camila Mendes) will become very concerned about his decision to become her father's intern because he might learn a lot about their family's secret businesses in spite of being preoccupied with the preparations for her upcoming confirmation ceremony.

The episode will also feature Chic's (guest star Hart Denton) intentions to help his sister Betty in dealing with her inner demons.

The next episode of "Riverdale" season 2 will be aired by The CW on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. EDT.