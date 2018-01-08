'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: Is There A New Black Hood In Town?

Facebook/CWRiverdale Promo image for 'Riverdale' season 2

The Black Hood might have been unmasked, but it seemed like the town remains in danger when "Riverdale" returns for the second half of season 2.

In the midseason finale, Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) found out that the person behind the dreaded Black Hood was the Riverdale High School janitor Joseph Svenson (Cameron McDonald). The town murderer tried to flee, but Sheriff Tom Keller (Martin Cummins) managed to shoot him dead.

While it seemed like the town is finally safe from the Black Hood, series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa hinted that another one could cause more trouble.

On his Twitter account, Aguirre-Sacasa posted a photo of Betty looking scared as she looks up at the ceiling.

If the Black Hood is dead, then who the hell is upstairs? HINT: It ain’t Chic. 15 days to a new ep of #Riverdale… pic.twitter.com/9QOdNQEnPz — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) January 3, 2018

"If the Black Hood is dead, then who the hell is upstairs? HINT: It ain't Chic. 15 days to a new ep of #Riverdale," the series creator said in the caption.

This means that there will be another new arrival other than Betty's long-lost brother Chic (Hart Denton). But reports also speculate that the series creator might have been teasing that fans could find out that Svenson was not the real Black Hood killer.

Aside from the mysterious character that could be lurking around town in the remaining episodes of season 2, Aguirre-Sacasa also claimed that the plot of the series will center on the events that will happen around the four corners of Riverdale High School.

"There's still going to be a pulpy noir crime element to the second half, but there will be a resurgence of high school hijinks, and getting back to the roots of what Archie's all about, which is the kids and the school," Aguirre-Sacasa said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The second half of "Riverdale" season 2 will start airing on The CW on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m. EDT.