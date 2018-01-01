'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: Lili Reinhart Drops Major Teasers About Betty's Mental Health

Facebook/SW Riverdale Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper in 'Riverdale'

A major revelation about Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) will unfold in the second half of "Riverdale" season 2.

In an interview with Glamour, the actress hinted that the story of the mystery teen drama will centre on her character's mental health issues as she deals with the arrival of her long-lost brother Chic (Hart Denton) in town.

"When Betty digs her nails into her hands, it's kind of when things are happening with her family. That's her trigger, whether it be her mother, her brother, or Polly. I think that's something to keep in mind," Reinhart stated.

She also revealed that Betty will be curious if her brother will also have the same darkness issues like her. "There might be some sister/brother bonding over mental health issues," she also said.

In the same interview, Reinhart stated that Betty's friendship with her best pal Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) will also be in trouble in the upcoming episodes this season. According to the actress, the gap between the two is not because of the kiss shared by Betty and Archie Andrews (KJ Apa). Instead, the tension between them will be caused by their parents who are always at odds with each other.

"And if their parents are at war, does that mean the kids are at war? That becomes very, very heavy in the latter half. The concept of Betty and Veronica putting each other first does become challenged," she also stated.

Aside from the focus on Betty's story, the second half of "Riverdale" season 2 will also deviate from the murders that were featured at the start of the season according to series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Aguirre-Sacasa said that upcoming episodes will concentrate on the relationships and friendships that were formed in Riverdale High School. "There's still going to be a pulpy noir crime element to the second half, but there will be a resurgence of high school hijinks, and getting back to the roots of what Archie's all about, which is the kids and the school," the series creator stated.

The CW will air the midseason premiere of "Riverdale" season 2 on Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT.