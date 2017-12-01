'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: Madelaine Petsch Teases 'Chaos' for Cheryl and Josie

Facebook/CWRiverdale Promotional image for 'Riverdale'

The latest episode of "Riverdale" brought on surprising revelations about some characters, including Cheryl Blossom.

Earlier this year, both Madelaine Petsch and Ashleigh Murray teased romantic storylines for their respective characters. Petsch described her love interest as "unexpected" and she definitely proved it in the most recent episode, titled "Tales from the Darkside."

Josie (Murray) received unsettling and mysterious gifts from a secret admirer whom she thought was Chuck Clayton (Jordan Calloway). However, by the end of the episode, it seemed to reveal that Cheryl (Petsch) is the one who has her eyes set on Josie.

"Last season, we talked a lot about how close [Cheryl and Josie] were, but you never really saw it on camera. But Josie is the only real ally that Cheryl has in this school and the only person that Cheryl is willing to open up to even the littlest bit. She hasn't really opened up to her too much, but they create a really beautiful friendship in the beginning of the season," Petsch told Entertainment Tonight. "And then chaos happens."

Petsch did not really confirm that this is where their storyline is going, especially since Murray previously teased that Josie strikes up a connection with Reggie (Charles Melton) in season 2.

Speaking of romance, fans were initially defensive of Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty's (Lili Reinhart) relationship, especially when Toni Topaz came into the picture. However, they seem to have settled down ever since Toni revealed that she is bisexual and is more attracted to women. Vanessa Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz, teased a possible romantic interest coming.

"I definitely think there will be," Morgan told Refinery29 before warning that nothing is certain. "The script is on lockdown. But I'm excited for when that happens."

Elsewhere in the episode, it was revealed that Penny Peabody (Brit Morgan) scammed Jughead into doing her bidding and recorded evidence that could be used against him in the future. It was also found out that Sheriff Keller (Martin Cummins) is having an affair with Mayor McCoy (Robin Givens).

The Black Hood warned the residents of Riverdale not to commit a sin for 48 hours or else suffer his wrath. And since adultery is a sin, the episode ended with a threat from the killer.

"Riverdale" season 2 airs Wednesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.