Facebook/CWRiverdale Promotional image for 'Riverdale'

The upcoming episode of "Riverdale" season 2 will see the gang spending a weekend away together.

The CW series is taking a short break, but a teaser trailer for the next episode, titled "The Hills Have Eyes," released by the network should keep fans at bay for a while. The clip opens with Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) taking a luxury vacation together.

Things heat up between Archie and Veronica, while Josie (Ashleigh Murray) deals with her mother's affair with Sheriff Keller (Martin Cummins). Elsewhere, Kevin (Casey Cott) is surprised when Moose (Cody Kearsley) tells him that Midge (Emilija Baranac) knows about their little dalliance. Toni (Vanessa Morgan) points out that Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is "in a lot of pain," but the latter rebuffs her with a snarky remark.

Jughead gets a taste of dark Betty, but the final scene shows Veronica about to give him a kiss as Archie and Betty watch from the pool. It remains to be seen why Veronica and Jughead would even share a kiss, but fans theorize that it is to get back at Archie and Betty for doing the same thing behind their backs.

Fans should not worry too much about Jughead and Betty's relationship, though. While they did break up for a moment, Sprouse assured TV Guide that the two are aware of their inherent attraction to each other.

"I don't think there's been a formal declaration in words as to whether they are reunited, but they're certainly acknowledging the fact that they can't stay away from each other," he said. "I think these next two episodes are really establishing that they need each other's assistance."

Petsch also teased exciting episodes ahead while speaking to Refinery29, telling fans to keep an eye out for Cheryl's makeup as it says a lot about her character's emotions.

"There are actually some great moments coming up in episode 16, 17, and 18 where her makeup emotes how she's feeling," she said. "A lot of dramatic things are happening."

"Riverdale" season 2 will return on Wednesday, March 7, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.