'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: Midseason Finale Sees Betty, Archie, and Jughead in Danger

Facebook/CWRiverdale Promotional image for 'Riverdale'

The upcoming episode of "Riverdale" season 2 will see Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) finding themselves in danger.

The synopsis of the midseason finale, titled "Silent Night, Deadly Night," states that Betty and Archie will continue to investigate the Black Hood. However, their determination and promise to find the culprit who has been terrorizing the town will land them in a dangerous situation.

At the Lodge mansion, Veronica (Camila Mendes) will be looking for Christmas gifts. However, all her snooping around will lead her to discover a huge secret that Hiram (Mark Consuelos) has been hiding from her. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), on the other hand, will find out from her mother Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) that their family does not have any money for Christmas this year. Not accepting that, Cheryl will go rogue and will decide to take action herself.

Finally, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) will find some tension between them because of the aftermath of Jughead's confrontation with Penny Peabody (guest star Brit Morgan).

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Jughead giving Betty a Christmas present. She says thank you, but it is clear that there is still some animosity between them after their breakup the previous episode. Elsewhere, Veronica and Archie also seemed to call it quits in "House of the Devil" after the former refused to say "I love you" back. In the teaser trailer, she points out to her ex that they are still friends.

But, Veronica's sweet voice turns harsh when she finds out Hiram's secret. She sits in his office and says that she is no longer "daddy's little girl." Hermione (Marisol Nichols) tells her husband that it is time to tell their daughter the truth.

Archie and Betty put on their detective hats and are seen visiting what looks to be a priest. Brief glimpses of Jughead wielding a switchblade, Archie and Betty running, Betty being held at gunpoint and later being visited by a creepy stranger in a Santa Claus outfit are seen.

"I know where this ends," Jughead says. "Death."

"Riverdale" season 2 airs Wednesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.