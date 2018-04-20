'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: More Mysteries to Be Uncovered After Unexpected Death

Facebook/CWRiverdale Archie and the gang in 'Riverdale' season 2

While the town is in mourning due to the unexpected death in the previous episode, more mysteries will be uncovered when "Riverdale" season 2 returns next week.

Based on the promo trailer for the episode titled "Chapter Thirty-Two: Prisoners," the Riverdale residents will be gathered to pay their last respects to Midge Klump (Emilija Baranac), the Riverdale High Student who was brutally murdered by the new Black Hood during the high school musical production of Carrie.

But despite their mourning, the town will still be on its edge as the killer remains on the loose.

The trailer also showed Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) threatening Sheriff Keller (Martin Cummins) that his days are numbered. On the other hand, Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) was also seen running in the streets and seemed to be chasing after a mysterious figure which seemed to be the new Black Hood.

Elsewhere, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) seemed to be going on a trip to visit the Sisters of Quiet Mercy, while Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) stumbled upon a large amount of cash from a safe.

Also, the trailer shared that Betty will confront her long-lost brother Chic Cooper (Hart Denton) of being guilty of something.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, Jughead, Betty, and her mother Alice (Madchen Amick) will discover a terrible secret involving Chic. When the three confronted the mysterious member of the Cooper family, things will suddenly turn into a violent clash.

On the other hand, Veronica will decide to take matters into her own hands when a person from her past comes to Riverdale for revenge. This could have something to do with the money that she took from a safe.

Meanwhile, her mother Hermione (Marisol Nichols) and Cheryl will work with each other to take down Sheriff Keller.

Because of the unexpected attack of the Black Hood in the previous episodes, fans could expect that the dangerous character who was first revealed to be the Riverdale High janitor Joseph Svenson (Cameron McDonald) will come back as a different person.

Prior to the airing of the musical episode this week, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Seventeen that the story of the Black Hood is still ongoing. "We left it slightly open-ended and I think it's safe to say that we will revisit that story, but probably not in a way fans are expecting," the showrunner stated.

Meanwhile, Aguirre-Sacasa also mentioned that fans have a lot to look forward to about Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) in the upcoming episodes of "Riverdale" season 2.

"This season, Josie got drawn more into the political story with the Lodges and her mom and Veronica, and she got away a little bit from her music career," Aguirre-Sacasa also stated. "I can tell you that by the end of the season Josie makes a pretty big decision [about] her music career," he went on to say.

He also teased that another romantic coupling will emerge before the end of the second season.

The CW will air the next episode of "Riverdale" season 2 on Wednesday, April 25, at 8 p.m. EDT.