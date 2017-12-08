'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: More Troubles Await Archie And Friends

Facebook/CWRiverdale Betty's (Lili Reinhart) life may be in danger in the midseason finale of 'Riverdale' season 2.

Things are starting to turn worse for Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang in the midseason finale of "Riverdale" season 2.

In the previous episode, Archie's intense relationship with Veronica (Camila Mendes) suddenly turned sour when the latter could not blurt out the words "I love you." On the other hand, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) also ended his relationship with Betty (Lili Reinhart) because of his fears of putting her in danger due to his decision to join the Southside Serpents.

But in the upcoming midseason finale of the teen mystery drama, all four of them will deal with more troubles that could possibly keep them preoccupied to think about their dating problems.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "Chapter Twenty-Two: Silent Night, Deadly Night," Veronica will accidentally discover her father Hiram's (Mark Consuelos) secret that he has been keeping from her for a long time. On the other hand, Jughead will have a falling out with her father FP (Skeet Ulrich) after the former's encounter with Penny Peabody (Brit Morgan).

Meanwhile, Archie and Betty will do everything to end Black Hood's threats. But the two will be facing a highly dangerous situation in the process.

The murderous Black Hood's identity remains a mystery up to now. It could be anyone from Riverdale, but FP could be one of the residents of the formerly sleepy town who could be spared from suspicions since he was still behind bars when the killings took place.

But in an interview with TVLine, Ulrich hinted that the Black Hood may not be working alone and anyone could be working with him, including FP. According to the actor, the innocence of his character "depends on who else is involved in allowing the Black Hood to roam the streets... it's impossible to really rule anyone out."

The midseason finale of "Riverdale" season 2 will be released by The CW on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 8 p.m. EDT.