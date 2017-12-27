'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: Series Creator Hints at What's to Come When Mystery Drama Returns

(Photo: Facebook/CWRiverdale) Archie will feel the pressures from dating Veronica when season 2 returns.

"Riverdale" is going back to basics when the sleeper hit returns with the remainder of season 2 next year.

In the show's first season, viewers saw the interesting dynamics of the infamous town in the wake of Jason's murder. Season 2, on the other hand, went to a different direction and featured a mysterious hooded killer. The program then focused on who it could be, with the midseason finale seemingly revealing the person's identity.

"Riverdale" creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently caught up with Entertainment Weekly and he offered some clues on where the future episodes are headed next. He teased that the back half of season 2 will go back to the show's roots.

"The second half of season 2 gets back to a little bit of 'Riverdale' basics, which is focused on stories at the school, kind of getting back in deep on the relationships and the friendships," said the series creator.

As Cinemablend points out, this might be a good change for "Riverdale" since it prevents it from being an ordinary murder mystery program. While those aspects make the series binge-able for fans, the interpersonal dynamics in season 1 is what got fans hooked in the first place.

Reports note that viewers should not take Aguirre-Sacasa's "back to basics" plan as a sign that the show is leaving its signature style of storytelling, though. The creator mentioned that the audience can still expect the "pulpy noir crime element" to the coming episodes. Additionally, there will be more "high school hijinks" as the story digs deeper into the Archie comics source material.

The back half of season 2 will introduce Chic, the brother of Betty, for the first time. A potential appearance of Jellybean is also expected from the next episodes.

"Riverdale" season 2 returns with new episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.