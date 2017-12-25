Facebook/CWRiverdale Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones in 'Riverdale'

The plot of "Riverdale" will return to its core when the series returns to the second half of season 2.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said that the teen mystery drama will go back to the story that "Archie" comics fans loved.

"The second half of season 2 gets back to a little bit of Riverdale basics, which is focused on stories at the school, kind of getting back in deep on the relationships and the friendships," the series creator stated.

However, fans of the series could also expect to see more of the dark mystery that the TV series became known for. "There's still going to be a pulpy noir crime element to the second half, but there will be a resurgence of high school hijinks, and getting back to the roots of what Archie's all about, which is the kids and the school," Aguirre-Sacasa also stated.

In addition, Aguirre-Sacasa told ComicBook.com that Lili Reinhart's character Betty Cooper will face a lot of darker moments when the series returns. These moments might even originate within her household. "I think she's always trying to figure out where that comes from and I think one of the theories is that she inherited it from her family," he said.

Based on the trailer for "Riverdale" season 2 episode 10 called "The Blackboard Jungle," Betty will finally meet her long-lost brother Chip (Hart Denton). This means that the Coopers will go through a lot of emotional moments together as they reconnect with a family member who was given up for adoption after birth.

But the details surrounding Chip's return remains under wraps. According to Aguirre-Sacasa, they want fans to look forward to the events that will unveil upon Chip's reentry into the Cooper household.

The CW will air the winter premiere of "Riverdale" season 2 on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m. EDT.