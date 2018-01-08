Facebook/CWRiverdale Promotional image for 'Riverdale'

The upcoming episode of "Riverdale" season 2 will see the kids of Southside High transferring to Riverdale High.

The synopsis of the midseason premiere, titled "The Blackboard Jungle," states that Southside High will unexpectedly close down, driving Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and the other students — including Southside Serpents members — to Riverdale High. The integration will certainly create problems as bad blood runs between the two schools.

Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) will assure her parents that she is still for the SoDale plan, though it remains to be seen whether Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermoine (Marisol Nichols) will believe her. Archie (KJ Apa), on the other hand, will be asked to investigate Hiram's business, leading to a conflict of interest.

Finally, Betty (Lili Reinhart) will make it her mission to locate her long-lost brother, Chic (guest star Hart Denton), whose existence and identity has been kept from her by Alice (Madchen Amick).

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with the announcement that Southside High has been shut down. Its students, including Jughead and Toni (Vanessa Morgan), are seen walking in the halls before they are warmly welcomed by Veronica.

It also looks like Jughead is about to get into trouble as he is asked to remove his Southside Serpents jacket or face suspension. Betty is seen hugging a crying Alice, while Archie goes for a morning run with Hiram. The clip also teases a fight breaking out, before ending with Alice reuniting with her son, Chic.

As for the episode after that, TVLine has obtained an exclusive photo from the Jan. 24 installment. The photo shows Hiram and Archie in a wrestling fight, though there is a clear winner. Archie is seen in a choke hold, courtesy of Veronica's father. It remains to be seen, though, why Hiram has Archie in this position or why they got into a match in the first place.

"Riverdale" season 2 will return on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.