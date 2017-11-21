'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: The Town Faces a Challenge From the Black Hood; Betty Suspects Sheriff Keller

Facebook/CWRiverdale Promotional image for 'Riverdale'

The upcoming episode of "Riverdale" season 2 will see the entire town trying to keep away from sin for two days.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Tales from the Darkside," states that the Black Hood will threaten the town with another casualty if they do not do as he/she says. The mysterious killer informs the people through a letter that they should stay sin-free for 48 hours or suffer the consequences.

Betty (Lili Reinhart), on the other hand, will investigate a person whom she believes might be the Black Hood killer. However, she will not be alone in her pursuit. Veronica (Camila Mendes) will also be there to help her. Meanwhile, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) may find herself in danger when she deals with a surprising twist involving a secret admirer.

Elsewhere, Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) will go through something that could destroy their friendship. Penny Peabody (guest star Brit Morgan) will cash in the favor Jughead owes her, which will lead to drama between him and his best friend.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Betty presenting her theory about Sheriff Keller (Martin Cummins). She does not go into detail, though it is possible that she suspects that Kevin's (Casey Cott) dad is the Black Hood killer.

Jughead is then seen arguing with Penny, who does not seem to be fazed at all. Josie tells Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) that Chuck Clayton (Jordan Calloway) is her secret admirer, and Cheryl looks worried, though it is unclear why.

Other scenes in the trailer preview Josie being assaulted by Chuck, Veronica telling Betty to keep a secret, and an unseen man who is presumably the Black Hood about to strike with a knife.

There will be no new "Riverdale" episode this week. Season 2 resumes on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.