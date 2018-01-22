'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: The Truth About Chic Explored

(Photo: Facebook/CWRiverdale Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse).

The mystery of Black Hood continues to plague Archie (KJ Apa) and company in "Riverdale" season 2, and one character is not making it easier.

Chic played by Hart Denton is rousing the suspicion of some fans, and rightfully so. Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty who happens to be his sister, told TV Line that Chic is indeed "a strange character" although she played coy about the possibility of him being Black Hood.

Everything about him is a big question mark. When he is first introduced and for the first few episodes after that, [Betty] is just trying to figure out who this guy is and what his motives are and what his personality is. It is kind of like he is being played a bit like a sociopath... You can't really describe his personality, it's kind of all over the place and changes day by day. You never know what you are going to get when you talk to him.

Fans of the Archie Comics would know who Chic is as he appeared in the source material. The question is whether or not "Riverdale" will follow it.

Spoiler Alert! The following contains spoilers for Archie Comics and possible plot details for "Riverdale."

Chic happens to be a secret agent from the government, which suggests his strange actions. Then again, he is either not a doing good job at blending in or isn't on undercover at all if he is putting people on his tail.

Fans should learn more about the mysterious character in the episodes to come. In fact, the next episode of "Riverdale" season 2 titled, "The Wrestler" will provide some answers. The synopsis reads:

Amidst preparations for the town's annual Picken's Day festivities, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) interviews Toni's (Vanessa Morgan) grandfather and learns some shocking details about Riverdale's history. In an attempt to get closer to Hiram (Mark Consuelos), Archie tries out for the Riverdale wrestling team after learning of Hiram's love of the sport. Meanwhile, Betty unearths some dark secrets about her brother Chic, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) clash as they prepare for their Picken's Day performance.

"Riverdale" season 2, episode 11, "The Wrestler," airs Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.