Facebook/CWRiverdale Promotional image for 'Riverdale'

The upcoming episode of "Riverdale" season 2 will see Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) facing a challenge in their relationship.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "House of the Devil," states that Archie and Veronica will put their relationship under a microscope when they hit a roadblock. However, they will have to put their relationship on the back burner after Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) request that they continue the Black Hood investigation without them. It remains to be seen why Jughead and Betty would want to hand over the investigation to someone else.

Elsewhere, Jughead will have something to look forward to in the episode: his father's release. FP (Skeet Ulrich) will be released from prison, much to his son's joy. Jughead, with the help of Betty, will plan and execute a welcome home party for his father. They also invite the Serpents to help FP adjust back to his old life.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Archie and Veronica very much into each other, making out and making love. Archie even tells her that he loves her. However, it looks like they will encounter some troubles which will force them to reconsider their relationship.

"I wanna be with you," Veronica tells Archie. "Can't that be enough for right now?"

Based on the trailer, it seems that Veronica is not ready to tell Archie that she loves him back, and it looks like that is going to cause friction between them.

Meanwhile, FP tells Jughead that he wants him to go to college and leave Riverdale, which does not seem to land well with his son. The trailer also previews Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) purposely dropping a milkshake at Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe, Veronica crying, and Alice (Madchen Amick) meeting with someone.

"Riverdale" season 2 airs Wednesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.