'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: What Really Is Going On Between Alice and FP?

The CW A still from "Riverdale" season 2, episode 17, "The Noose Tightens"

Things are about to heat up between Alice (Mädchen Amick) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) in "Riverdale" season 2.

The previous episode titled "The Noose Tightens" hints that the two are indeed hooking up. Ulrich confirms this during a chat with TV Line.

While he noted that "Riverdale" fans should not jump to the conclusion about FP and Alice becoming a couple just yet, he did say that "there's a lot of feeling there."

"There's a lot of history, and a lot of love," he went on to say. Ulrich teased that Alice is indeed "into it" and that it got more intense for FP as well after she embraced her Serpent past.

Ulrich previously talked of the romantic connection between Alice and FP at the Paleyfest event, where he said that the pair should "set an example" after he was asked about the rumors.

While things will likely be awkward enough for Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) upon learning this, it is bound to become more complicated, with the former's mother and his sister Jellybean coming to Riverdale soon.

The two characters have not been cast yet, but Ulrich says that their arrival is set in stone. While it is unlikely that "Riverdale" season 2 will be the venue for that, the actor said that the entrance of the rest of the Jones clan "is definitely in the future."

This will likely be explored in the third season, which has recently been made official by The CW when the network announced which shows are coming back for another season, which included the DC Comics adaptations.

Of course, "Riverdale" being one of its hottest and most popular shows right now, the renewal does not come as a surprise. A non-renewal would be a bigger shock to fans.

While the next episode of "Riverdale" season 2 is expected to follow-up on what appeared to be a steamy night shared by FP and Alice, fans will have to wait three weeks for it.

The CW A still from "Riverdale" season 2, episode 18, "A Night to Remember"

The show has officially entered a hiatus after "The Noose Tightens" and won't be back with the next installment titled "A Night to Remember" until April 18.

This is the long-awaited musical episode of the series where the characters will be performing songs from the Broadway musical "Carrie." Jughead will not be showing off his singing chops because he will serve as the videographer.

Those who were at the Paleyfest, however, do not have to worry about the long wait as the highly-anticipated "Riverdale" season 2 episode was screened at the event. From what has been revealed from the fans who were there, "A Night to Remember" will be worth the wait.

The synopsis for "Riverdale" season 2 episode 17 teases that a brand new mystery coming to light just as the school begins rehearsals for their upcoming production.

The episode summary reads: "The arrival of an ominous letter forces director Kevin (Casey Cott) to make a difficult decision about the show. Jughead uses his cover as the musical's documentarian to solve the mystery behind the letter. Meanwhile, tensions between Betty and Veronica (Camila Mendes) continue to escalate just as Alice announces she is joining the musical to spend more time with Betty."

"Riverdale" season 2 airs on Wednesdays on The CW.