'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: Will Jughead Join The Musical?

The Riverdale High students will stage a musical in an upcoming episode of "Riverdale" season 2, but it does not mean that everyone will pitch in.

According to a previous report from Screen Rant, Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) will portray the role of Carrie White in the upcoming high school musical. She will be joined by Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) as Tommy Ross, Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) as Sue Snell, as well as Veronica Lodge (Camile Mendes) as Chris Hargensen. But one of their friends opted to stay off the stage.

TVLine reported that Cole Sprouse's character Jughead will not have a singing part in the episode that will be aired on April 18, where the gang will stage a production of "Carrie: The Musical."

The report was confirmed by executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa during a press screening. According to Aguirre-Sacasa, the actor is not exactly a fan of the genre. "Cole and I talked about it a while ago, and I said, 'How do you feel about musicals?' At that time, we were going to do Little Shop of Horrors. And he basically said, 'Listen, I never sang for Disney. It would take a lot.'"

He also said that Sprouse's choice fitted well with his character's personality since it would be hard to imagine Jughead joining a school musical. But it does not mean that he will be absent in the said episode. "When you see the episode, he's very much an integral part of it, and he's doing something quintessentially Jughead during the musical. Except he doesn't sing," he also stated.

The executive producer also shared that he already knew that Sprouse is not the type of person who enjoys belting a tune. According to Aguirre-Sacasa, most of the cast and crew had fun singing at the stage of a tiki bar where they held the season 1 wrap party. While all the cast member took the mic to sing, Sprouse was the only one who refused.

