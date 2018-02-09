'Riverdale' Season 2 Updates: The Gang Goes On A Romantic Getaway In The Woods

Facebook/CWRiverdale Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Archie (KJ Apa), and Veronica (Camila Mendes) in a promo photo for 'Rverdale' season 2.

Things are heating up between the two fan-favorite couples in "Riverdale" season 2.

In the trailer for the episode titled "Chapter Twenty-Seven: The Hills Have Eyes" showed that Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) will be joined by Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) in an out-of-town trip for the weekend.

The couples will stay in a big log cabin in the woods for a romantic staycation. But it appears like Jughead and Betty will have an extra steamy time when Betty put on her Velma Kelly wig to tease some exciting times ahead.

In the second season of the mystery teen drama series based on the characters from Archie Comics, the relationship between Jughead and Betty went through a lot of challenges. They even had to break up several times for various reasons. While fans initially thought that Bughead is completely over, Sprouse told TV Guide that the two finally decided that they cannot let go of each other.

"I don't think there's been a formal declaration in words as to whether they are reunited, but they're certainly acknowledging the fact that they can't stay away from each other," Sprouse stated. "They are, funny enough, both dealing with very similar issues that they tried to tackle independently and there's an acknowledgement that when they work together, they work best."

Sprouse also teased that fans have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming installments of the TV series. "I think these next two episodes are really establishing that they need each other's assistance," he also said.

But based on the trailer for the upcoming episode, another complication will land on Betty and Jughead's relationship since Veronica appears lo be leaning over to give the latter a passionate kiss.

"Riverdale" season 2 will return to The CW after a short hiatus on Wednesday, March 7, at 8 p.m. EDT.