'Riverdale' Season 3 Cast News: Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton Promoted to Series Regulars

Facebook/Riverdale The Riverdale High gang in "Riverdale" season 2

With two episodes left for season 2, "Riverdale" fans already learned that two characters had been promoted as series regular next season.

TV Insider revealed that Vanessa Morgan, the actress who plays the role of Southside Serpent member Toni Topaz, and Charles Melton, the actor who took over the role of Reggie Mantle, will both appear as series regulars in season 3.

"Toni Topaz has been a break-out character for us since Jughead met her at Southside High — and that's thanks to Vanessa Morgan's fearless, winning performance," executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said. He also referred to the actress' raved pairing with Madelaine Petsch's Cheryl Blossom as another reason why the actress landed a regular role next season. "We're thrilled that the adventures of this fan-favorite will continue into Season 3. Long live Choni!" he added.

Aguirre-Sacasa also explained how Melton was promoted to become a series regular after replacing Ross Butler in the role when the latter had to step out because of his commitment to "13 Reasons Why" on Netflix.

"Charles stepped into the iconic role of Reggie this season and completely made it his own," he said. He also added that the actor's version of Riverdale High School's troublemaking jock "is sexy and funny as hell. He's a terrific addition to the gang and in Season 3, we'll be seeing A LOT more of him. All hail Mantle the Magnificent!"

Other details about the third season of "Riverdale" remain under wraps.

Meanwhile, fans could expect to see a dark season 2 ending based on the teasers from the cast members of the show.

In a statement that was published by TVLine, KJ Apa teased that the last episode of the season will feature a tragic event. The actor who plays the role of Archie Andrews in the series also hinted that one of the characters will end up in a very dangerous episode this season.

On the other hand, Marisol Nichols also revealed that there will be a lot of questions that were raised over the season will be answered in the conclusion of season 2. "I would say it's very much a throwback to any gang war, and I'm excited for people to see that," the actress who plays the role of Hermione Lodge stated.

This could mean that there could be a brewing war between the Northside and the Southside in the season 2 finale of the TV adaptation of the Archie Comics series. Fans could find Archie siding with Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) due to his girlfriend Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), which could put him in a tough spot against his best friend, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse).

In addition, the synopsis for the season finale revealed that Archie will try to help in his father Fred's (Luke Perry) mayoral campaign while Veronica becomes one step closer to finding out more information about his father's newest scheme. Jughead's dad will also make a surprising announcement, while Cheryl files to emancipate from her mother.

The season 2 finale of "Riverdale" will be aired by The CW on Wednesday, May 16, at 8 p.m. EDT.