'Riverdale' Spinoff Rumors: Upcoming 'Sabrina' Series Already Has an Official Title?

Facebook/CWRiverdale A promotional image for "Riverdale"

"Riverdale" creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently shared a cryptic post on Twitter, hinting that the "Riverdale" spinoff "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" finally has an official title. Netflix has already commissioned the series for two seasons and the first one is set to premiere on Netflix this year.

Earlier this week, Aguirre-Sacasa shared a photo of the front cover of a "Sabrina" comic, titled "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." Underneath the title, there's a line that reads, "Chapter One: OCTOBER COUNTRY," with Aguirre-Sacasa's name. Captioning the image, he wrote, "Gotta catch up to #Riverdale... A long way to go, but the PATH OF NIGHT begins here..."

Released in 1955, "October Country" is a short story anthology written by Ray Bradbury. Considering the "Riverdale" showrunner's post — which has his name and director Lee Toland Krieger's attached to it — it's possible that the upcoming spinoff is called "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

Recently, Netflix confirmed that "Mad Men" and "Feud: Bette & Joan" star Kiernan Shioka had been cast as the titular character Sabrina Spellman. The 18-year-old actress will reportedly play a much darker version of the teenage witch than the version previously portrayed by Melissa Joan Hart. In the "Sabrina" comics, Sabrina is a half-witch, half-mortal who struggles to deal with the dark magic within her.

Executive-producing the series is Aguirre-Sacasa, with "Riverdale" helmer Krieger directing. In a previous statement, Krieger said, "We're all such huge fans of Kiernan's work that when we started talking about who this new incarnation of Sabrina could be, her name was on everyone's wish list. This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we're incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own."

The "Riverdale" spinoff, allegedly titled "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," has yet to have an exact release date, but it is set to premiere this 2018 on Netflix. The network has confirmed that it will consist of 20 episodes and will run for two seasons.