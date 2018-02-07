YouTube/BlackTreeTV Screengrabbed from Jaz Sinclair's interview to promote 'When the Bough Breaks' from BlackTree TV.

The upcoming Sabrina-centric "Riverdale" spinoff adds another member to its cast roster.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that "The Vampire Diaries" alum Jaz Sinclair signed up to star in the still-untitled show based on the adventures of Archie Comics character Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

According to the report, Sinclair will portray the role of Rosalind Walker, the hasty and outspoken daughter of the minister of Greendale. She is also known as Sabrina Spellman's (Kiernan Shipka) best friend at Baxter High School.

Sinclair's role was not taken from the comic book series, and it was not a part of the fantasy sitcom that aired in ABC during the 1990s. Instead, Rosalind is an original character that will be introduced in the upcoming Netflix series.

The planned spinoff was picked up by the entertainment service provider with a two-season, straight to series order. But unlike the first TV adaptation featuring Melissa Joan Hart in the lead role, the upcoming Sabrina series will reportedly center on a dark, coming-of-age story where Sabrina will deal with witchcraft, the occult, and horror.

In the upcoming spinoff, Sabrina will reportedly struggle to reconcile her dual personality as a half-human, half-witch, while trying to battle all the evil forces that plan to attack her, her family, and the rest of humanity.

After announcing Shipka's casting in early January, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained the difference of the upcoming version with the first TV sitcom. "This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we're incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own," Aguirre-Sacasa stated in an interview with Variety.

Aguirre-Sacasa wrote the script for the upcoming series, and he will also serve as its director and executive producer. He will be joined by his fellow "Riverdale" producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, as well as Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger.

Netflix has yet to reveal the release date of the Sabrina spinoff.