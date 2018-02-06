'Riverdale' Star Lili Reinhart Speaks Out About Her Journey With Depression

Facebook/CWRiverdale Lili Reinhart opens up about her battle with depression.

"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart opened up about her battle with depression in starting her Hollywood career.

Reinhart, famously known for portraying Betty in "Riverdale," was featured on the cover of Ocean Drive magazine, in which she talked about her struggle with her mental health. In the interview, Reinhart admitted that she related to Betty, especially with the character's dark side.

"I relate most with her darkness. What I bring to Betty is her real anxiety about things and the stress she's under because I get easily overwhelmed and stressed out. I have anxiety," the actress revealed.

Reinhart mentioned that she first fell into depression at 18 years old when she first moved to Los Angeles to build her acting career, PEOPLE confirmed. She said that she lost all her money, struggled to get out of bed, and had a hard time making friends in the five months that she was in Los Angeles.

The actress revealed that she went home to Cleveland afterward and saw a therapist for six months to conquer her depression.

"I had to build myself from the ground up. I had to find my passion again," said Reinhart.

The actress confirmed that she's very open when it comes to her mental health journey, and one of the people who influenced her to do so is Demi Lovato.

"I remember being in middle and high school and hearing Demi Lovato speak up about her mental illness and that was comforting," Reinhart said while adding that she wanted more people to talk about it.

Just like Lovato, Reinhart has influenced some of her fans in battling depression. The actress recalled a time when a fan came up to her in a convention in Philadelphia and told her that her words helped her get out of the hospital after attempting to commit suicide.

"I felt so honored and also so unworthy of their love," Reinhart said.