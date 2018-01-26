RLJE Films Acquires Rights to Margot Robbie's 'Terminal,' Plans to Release Movie in Spring 2018

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Margot Robbie departs after a presentation of the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection.

"Suicide Squad" star Margot Robbie's next film, "Terminal," will arrive in theaters this year. Recently, RLJE Films of RLJ Entertainment acquired all the U.S. rights to the thriller and announced its plans to release it sometime in spring this 2018.

Earlier this week, RLJE Films confirmed acquiring the rights to Vaughn Stein's next outing, which stars Academy Award nominee Robbie, "Star Trek" star Simon Pegg, "Austin Powers" star Mike Myers, "The White Queen" star Max Irons and "Kickass" star Dexter Fletcher. In a statement, the studio, through its Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward, expressed their excitement to work with DC Films' highly-popular Harley Quinn.

"We're excited to work with Margot Robbie, who not only stars in, but also produced this amazing film. with her passion for the project, Margot leads a talented cast who takes audiences for a mystery ride in this highly anticipated thriller," said Ward.

RLJE's announcement comes a day after Robbie was nominated in the Best Actress category at the Academy Awards for her role in "I, Tonya." She also produced the said film through her own production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. Also producing "Terminal" alongside Robbie are Tom Ackerley, David Barron, Arianne Fraser, Molly Hassell and Teun Hilte.

Written by Vaughn Stein, "Terminal" follows two assassins as they carry out a dark mission, a teacher fighting for her life, a mysterious janitor, and a curious waitress who leads a dangerous double life. One night, their lives intertwine as they fall into the hands of a sinister criminal who seeks revenge.

Talking about the project, Stein said in a statement, "I am delighted and excited to be working with RLJE on 'Terminal,' who share both our vision and passion for the film. We are all extremely proud of 'Terminal' and look forward to sharing it with U.S. audiences later this year."

"Terminal" doesn't have an exact release date yet.